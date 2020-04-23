Willow Point thanks quick action, good luck for no coronavirus cases

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- While many nursing homes in our area have become coronavirus hotspots, some have yet to see any cases.

The Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Binghamton has not reported any cases of the virus so far. Staff told 12 News preparations began in February in case of a local outbreak, and were spurred on by the first cases to hit the area.

Pointing to the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington as an example of how dangerous the virus can be for a nursing home, staff say it underlined the serious need for being prepared.

"You have a lot of people who are very ill, medically compromised, sharing space together, and every nursing home tries to create that home-like environment, so we're sitting down, trying to have meals together, you're doing activities," the nursing home's administrator, Ryan LaClair, said Thursday.

He says a lot of those activities, such as group dining, fitness programming and other recreational activities, have had to be put on pause.

Laclair says if the nursing home were to have a positive case, they've created a negative pressure room in the facility that would be used to treat the patient.