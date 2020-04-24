2020 Eastern League All-Star game cancelled

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 2020 Eastern League All-Star game, which was set to take place in Binghamton July 14-16, has been cancelled.

MiLB cancelled the game due to the delay of the 2020 season, which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rumble Ponies says people who purchased tickets for the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby may have their tickets exchanged for two 2020 Regualr Season tickets or equal or lesser value.

Fans may also receive a refund by reaching out to the Rumble Ponies when the stadium reopens.

