2020 Southern Tier Heart Walk still running: Cross the virtual finish line

WBNG) -- The American Heart Association of the Southern Tier hasn't stopped working towards their mission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As events across the world are being cancelled, the Southern Tier Heart Walk will be virtual this year.

"Heart Disease is the number one killer of all Americans and that's not going to change because of what's going on. We want to make sure that we continue our mission and continue our work in the community even during a difficult time", says Amy Skiba, the Southern Tier Heat Walk Director.

On April 26, no matter where you are or what time it is, lace up your sneakers and grab your phone to capture how you are staying active and making healthy lifestyle choices. Then, snap a picture or video and post the content to the 2020 Virtual Southern Tier Heart Walk Facebook page. You're encouraged to share your selfies to your social media pages, as well using the hashtag Bing Heart Walk.

Instead of participation being limited by a location, this year more people than ever can take part in the Heart Walk and contribute to the mission of fighting heart disease and saving lives.

"So often people are limited by geography, but this makes it inclusive for everyone. You can walk where you are and you can invite your family from across the country and it's not just about donations, it's about making sure people are staying healthy and active", says Skiba.

During this time of isolation, the American Heart Association is giving people a reason to virtually connect and build towards a better future.

"I think this is a great time to pick up a healthy habit, start eating a little healthier, start walking everyday. We have more time than ever right now on our hands so I think it's a really great chance to make some lifestyle changes", says Skiba.

The Southern Tier Virtual Heart Walk will also be honoring survivors and remembering community members who battled heart disease.

Throughout the day, you can follow the Facebook page for morning activities, a virtual finish line Facebook frame, recognition of survivors and a tribute to Gina Chapman, the Director of the Southern Tier Heart Walk of nine years, who passed away in the fall of 2019.

To help the Southern Tier Virtual Heart Walk reach their fundraising goal, click here.

You can connect with participants by searching for the event page, 2020 Virtual Southern Tier Heart Walk on Facebook or by clicking here.

The American Heart Association of the Southern Tier says check-in is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, and the start time is "what works for you!" More details on registering for the event can be found here.

During the walk it is encouraged to practice social distance to stop the spread of the coronavirus and New York State residents are required by Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order to wear a face mask in public if social distancing of six feet can't be followed.



