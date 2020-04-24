Another damp day

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain tapering to showers. 0-.20” .50” 60% High 48 (46-50) Wind NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 (28-36) Wind N Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 (58-62) Wind NE becoming SE 3-8 mph

A low passing to our south will give us clouds and showers today. The rain will taper to showers this afternoon with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy by evening. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

Saturday will be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be partly cloud with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Low 60s are possible. Another low will approach Saturday evening. This will give us clouds and showers.

This low will give us rain and snow Sunday. We'll have a few mixed showers Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday.

A low moving in from the Great Lakes will give us clouds and showers Wednesday and Thursday.

