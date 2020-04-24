Are you wearing your mask and gloves properly?

(WBNG) -- It's the new normal: everyone wearing masks in public when social distancing isn't possible.

Experts say the main reason behind wearing a mask, no matter the type, is to limit virus spread. So what are the main areas your mask should cover while worn?

"Limit the exhalation of those virus particles by a person who's infected and thereby protect the people around them. So the key thing is to have it covering your mouth and your nose," Broome County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Christopher Ryan tells 12 News.

Cloth masks are considered adequate for the general population because they typically cover these areas and work well along with social distancing.

Healthcare workers are mostly using more specialized masks because they are knowingly around those with the virus and need the protection.

"With cloth masks, it does not fit tightly to the face. So, it's not so much intended to filter the air that I'm breathing in, it's intended to sort of stop the virus particles that I may be breathing out," said Dr. Ryan.

When it comes to gloves, health experts say there's a step everyone should follow first.

"You don't hear us talking much about wearing gloves and recommending people wear gloves out in public because what folks should mainly do is wash their hands frequently. Wash your hands when you come home from a place. Wash your hands when you're out someplace," says Dr. Ryan.

If you do take the extra precaution and wear gloves, be sure to take them off properly to avoid exposure.

"If you wore them, the trick to taking them off is to roughly peel them off so that they're inside out. They end up being inside out, one inside the other once your done taking them off," he says.