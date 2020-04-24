Binghamton bar owner arrested over failure to comply with COVID-19 orders

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says officers arrested the owner of Water Street Brewing Company and one of its employees Wednesday night for failing to comply with state and city COVID-19 orders.

The Binghamton Police Department says the bar's owner, Kristin Andrascik, was charged with one count of obstructing governmental administration under NYS penal law and one count of having committed a violation of a local state emergency declaration order under NYS law. Both offenses are misdemeanors.

Police say the bar employee was charged with obstructing government administration under NYS penal law, as well.

Authorities say officers discovered several people in the bar drinking alcohol while they were investigating a report of suspicious activity.

They say officers gave the bar an initial warning to close, but they returned later Wednesday night and discovered the bar was still operating with people inside.

Police say Andrascik and the employee told officers they were familiar with the COVID-19 orders but they "still refused" to close the business.

Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated that all non-essential businesses remained closed until May 15 and any eatery should only be open for takeout.

On March 17, Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced a curfew that mandated all city residents remain in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to Binghamton City Court.

Police say additional charges are possible.