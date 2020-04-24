Broome County to distribute 30,000 masks Monday

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gives update on the coronavirus Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gives update on the coronavirus (April 24)For more coronavirus coverage, click here >> https://wbng.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WBNG 12 News on Friday, April 24, 2020

Broome County April 24 coronavirus update

Masks distribution

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county handed out 16,000 masks Friday.

The county executive says an additional 10,000 masks will be handed out Saturday at the old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall and at Otsiningo Park.

Masks can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Garnar recommends going to these sites early.

On Monday, Garnar says 30,000 masks will be distributed at school-meal sites.

Check your school district's website for more information.

Coronavirus numbers

Garnar announced the deaths of two more Broome County residents Friday.

One was a male in his 80s and the other was a female in their 70s.

There are 143 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 17 people have died from the virus and 89 people have recovered.

In total, 259 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Broome County.

For a map detailing where cases are located on the county, click here.

On Friday, UHS and Lourdes hospitals began taking down their coronavirus-testing tents. Garnar says the reason for the move is because they believe they are "flattening the curve."

He says the hospitals "are not in crisis mode."

Additionally, Garnar says few COVID-19 patients in the hospitals are on ventilators.