Delaware County K9 ‘Ozzie’ passes away

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announced the death of K9 Osman Steele, known as "K9 Ozzie."

The sheriff's office says K9 Ozzie was peacefully relieved of his duties due to underlying health conditions.

Ozzie was born in Czechoslovakia in May 2012 and began his career with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in July 2013.

Ozzie's partner, Major John DeMeo, completed training at the Syracuse Police Department K9 Academy where Ozzie graduated at the top of his class in narcotics detection, handler protection and tracking.

He made his first felony-level narcotics arrest in less than 24 hours after graduating the academy.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says services will be forthcoming and announced at a later date.

PHOTO SOURCE: Delaware County Sheriff's Office