FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug

WASHINGTON (AP) --The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors against prescribing a malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings.

In an alert Friday, regulators warned of reports of serious side effects and death among patients taking hydroxychloroquine and a related drug chloroquine.

The decades-old drugs, which are also prescribed for lupus, can cause a number of side effects, including dangerous irregular heart rhythms.