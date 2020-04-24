First Friday organizers see two months of cancellations amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- With both First Fridays in April and May cancelled, the art community is feeling the economical strain from the pandemic.

"It's a devastating blow financially to the galleries," said Broome County Arts Council Executive Director Nancy Barlo Reynolds.

Organizers say they're hoping to have First Friday in June, even though it may not look the same. Barlo Reynolds says they have considered extending gallery hours, limiting visitors, and even hosting virtual shows.

"From a financial standpoint, First Friday is crucial. It's crucial to the galleries at least. Most of the galleries here are only open on First Friday and then maybe 10 to 2 on some Saturdays, maybe not at all," said Barlo Reynolds.

Cooperative Gallery 213 says the cancellations are tough, but they have other ways to ensure the gallery continues to operate after the pandemic.

"We don't do a tremendous amount of sales, so the economic impact, how we stay open, is membership dues," said Judy Salton, an artist at Cooperative Gallery 213.

Salton says fellow artists are feeling the strain, but she's trying to look at the pandemic in a different light.

"I'm still going to be working on the show, it gives me a little more time. For me, it's working out well, but for some of the people who are ready and itching to go, I think they are probably a little disappointed," said Salton.

Salton says she shows her work about every 18 months. She says the artists who are more affected are those who had shows scheduled in recent weeks.

Even though First Friday may not look the same going forward, artists say they'll continue to create.

"There's a sign out front that says, 'The gallery is closed, but open your mind to possibilities,'" said Salton.

For more information on First Fridays, you can head over to the Broome County Arts Council website.