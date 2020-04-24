Hints of warmer weather this weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 34-39

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Wind: Light High: 55-61

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy to overcast. 30% chance of rain. Wind: SE 3-8 Low: 41-46





Forecast Discussion:

This coming weekend will start with some much needed warmer weather! Highs Saturday approach, and could surpass, 60. A mix of sun and cloud is expected. Clouds increase overnight Saturday, though. The chance of showers overnight jumps to 30% as an approaching system brings more rain Sunday.

Sunday will be unsettled and cool with rain likely. As a low pressure system slides through the mid-Atlantic and gets to the coast, we could be in for some more wet snow later in the day. Most of the day precipitation is in the form of rain. If any snow develops it will be later in the day and into the overnight. There could be some minor accumulations over the higher terrain. We’ll monitor this and keep you up to date.

Monday brings a chance of showers while Tuesday partial sunshine is expected. Highs Monday reach into the mid 40s and into the low 50s by Tuesday.



Next Wednesday and Thursday brings another low pressure and rain chances. We’re keeping a 40% chance of rain Wednesday but 70% Thursday. High both days will be in the low to mid 50s. Unsettled weather lingers next Friday, too. A 30% chance of rain seems reasonable with highs in the mid 50s.