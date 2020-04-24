Listed here: Masks pick-up locations and times

(WBNG) -- If you live in Broome County and are in need of a mask, local officials have opened two distribution sites where you can pick them up.

The locations are:

Old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall -- 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)

Otsiningo Park -- 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)

There is a limit of one mask per person or five masks per household.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county will open more distributions sites Monday.