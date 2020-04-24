Masks for the masses: Broome County gives out face coverings

(WBNG) – Cars lined up outside the the old Macy’s building in Johnson City and at Otsiningo Park Friday.

The two locations served as pick-up sites for Broome County’s distribution of face masks.

Earlier this week, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the county received 68,000 masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with close to 16,000 of those masks being given out to county residents throughout the day on Friday.

“It's clear that there's a huge need for masks in Broome County,” Garnar said. “People are coming here and they are getting the masks that they need. I'm really happy because it's going to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Garnar spoke on how vital the face masks were to get to people in Broome County after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated the public wear masks last week.

“It's just so hard to get them now,” Garnar said. “I know a lot of people have been trying to make them on their own, and that's great. A lot of people stepped up locally and made tons of them.”

But while the masks will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the public safe, they will also serve as groundwork for a re-opening of the local economy.

“If we want to re-open our businesses and get our economy going again, we're going to have to wear these masks. So let's get used to it now,” Garnar stressed.

The county official has been talking to local businesses throughout the county’s fight against the coronavirus, and understands the difficulties many of them have.

“[It’s] incredibly frustrating because a lot of businesses are just closed. They're not allowed to open,” Garnar says.

If people do not heed guidelines such as social distancing from others and wearing masks in public settings, it could slow the re-opening of the economy, which could leave an impact of businesses.

“There's a mount frustration that they can’t wait that much longer or they're going to just have to walk away,” Garnar said.

While Garnar is proud of people doing their part to keep everyone safe, he has a clear message to those who are not.

“It's an incredibly stupid thing not to wear a mask,” Garnar emphasized. “I really encourage people to do what 99% of other people are doing: get your masks on because you're hurting other people by not doing it.”

According to an official press release, starting Monday, April 27, the county will make masks available at some of the school meal distribution sites.

A second round of mask distributions will be held at the same locations on Saturday, April 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

