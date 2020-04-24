New York State Police investigate two robberies in Otsego County

(WBNG)-The New York State Police are investigating two separate robberies that happened in Otsego County early Friday morning.

According to State Police's Facebook page one robbery occurred at approximately 2:37 a.m. at the Mirabito on State Highway 23 in Oneonta and then about three hours later another robbery occurred at the Mirabito on County Highway 48 in Otego at 5:38 a.m.

The suspect is described to be 5'4" to 5'6". They are wearing a surgical type mask and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect didn't display a gun but said he had one.

If anyone has any information in regards to the two robberies you are to call State Police in Sidney at 607-561-7400.