New York State to provide child care scholarships to all essential workers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will provide child care scholarships to all essential workers.

Essential workers include first responders, health care provided, pharmaceutical staff, law enforcement, firefighters, food delivery workers, grocery store workers and others who are needed during the pandemic.

Child care costs will be covered with $30 million in federal CARES act funding to essential staff whose income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level, or $78,600 for a family of four.

"I think its a great opportunity to help the child care programs in the area who are suffering, who have low enrollment, who that's what their job is to watch children, so it'll help them but it also helps those parents keep working and not have to worry about paying for childcare cause its so expensive, and keeps them focused on their work." said Jenn Perney the Childcare resource and referral director at the Family Enrichment Network.

The CARES funding will also be used to buy supplies for child care providers statewide that are still open.

The supplies include masks, gloves, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food.

You can find an application here.