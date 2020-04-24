Non-profits in Broome County receive grants for COVID-19 relief efforts

(WBNG) -- Seven non-profits in Broome County have received grants to help them with coronavirus relief efforts, through the United Way's community response funds.

According to a press release sent out by the United Way of Broome County, they have rewarded grants that are led by the United Way, Community Foundation for South Central New York, The Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation, and Roger Kresge Foundation are awarding the non-profits nearly 78,000 dollars.

The funds included a donation of $15,000 from the Visions Federal Credit Union and $25,000 M&T Bank who have partnered with United Way.

In a statement from the Executive Director of United Way of Broome County, Lori Anne Welch, she said,

“Support like this gives us the ability to truly make a difference during this crisis."

The names of the recipients include:

Achieve - support for 30-bed emergency respite services

Good Shepherd Community Foundation - support to purchase Personal Protective Equipment

Jewish Community Center of Binghamton - Support for general operating to keep essential-worker childcare program open

Public Policy and Education Fund-Citizens Action of NY - Support for community Food Giveaway on the Northside of Binghamton

Rescue Mission and Volunteers of America - Support for general operating to maintain shelter for vulnerable adults

Salvation Army - Support for general operating to maintain shelter for vulnerable adults

They say if you do want to donate you can visit their site by clicking here. Or you can text them at ACTION to 85511.