Saturday at 10: CBS’s 48 Hours special report on Haley Anderson murder case

Updated
April 24, 2020
(WBNG) -- More than two years after a Binghamton University student murder case that captured the nation's attention, it's once again making headlines on CBS's true crime series, "48 Hours."

As many may recall, 22-year-old Binghamton University nursing student, Haley Anderson, was found strangled in in an off-campus apartment. Her accused killer, Orlando Tercero fled to Nicaragua where he has dual citizenship.

12 News interviewed CBS Contributor, Maria Elena Salinas, on her piece. Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS, the true crime series 48 Hours will have a special report on the Binghamton murder case.

Anne Sparaco

