Southern Tier parents share quarantine tips

(WBNG) -- Parents in the Southern Tier have found a new way to connect and share parenting tips, all while maintaining social distancing.

"Parents of the Shutdown 2020 in Southern Tier, NY" is a safe space for Southern Tier parents to share tips, lesson plans, recipes, books, experiments, virtual play dates, and much more. One of the seven administrators of the page, Sara Braman, put the group together the weekend that the pandemic hit, and the group now has over seven thousand members.

"I saw there would be an influx of information," Braman said. "And I figured we needed a place for answers and support to find the information we need."

In order to join the page, you have to answer questions and then you will be allowed access. Braman also describes it as a positive page, but they do not tolerate selling or hate speech.

For more information, visit the page by searching "Parents of the Shutdown 2020 in Southern Tier, NY" on Facebook.