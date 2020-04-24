Southern Tier Tuesdays: Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

(WBNG) -- Meals on Wheels of Western Broome is today's winner of a two thousand dollar grant for Southern Tier Tuesdays on behalf of Upstate Shredding.

Volunteers from Meals on Wheels deliver food to seniors so the seniors do not have to leave their homes to get meals. Seniors are safest at home during this pandemic and are still receiving meals at this time.

The demand for service has dramatically increased due to COVID-19 and this grant will be used directly for food costs so that Meals on Wheels of Western Broome can continue serving all seniors who are in need of meals.