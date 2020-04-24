Working from home could be a pain: How to avoid poor posture and aches

(WBNG) -- With stay-at-home orders in place, many people are working from home.

But having your office in your dining room or living room is not ideal.

Without being in a typical office set-up, you may experience poor posture or back pain.

Local chiropractor Dr. Michael Rouhana has some tips on how to help.

"They sound simple, but a lot of us fall victim to not doing those things," he said.

First, he says to create a desk at home.

Avoid working on the couch or in bed, because that can lead to slouching.

"That happens when the shoulders drop in front of the chest and the head tilts forward. And that puts an extreme curve on the spine and also places stress on the neck," said Dr. Rouhana.

Dr. Rouhana suggests elevating your computer or laptop monitor so the top of it meets your line of sight.

"You want to try to keep your head level and your eye level forward and not looking down or looking up because that will strain the muscles of the neck and upper-mid back and create tension," he said.

Keeping your feet on the floor and not crossed will also help relieve some strain.

"So you don't sit in the same spot for hours at a time and have one ankle crossed over the other. It just puts uneven stress on the muscles," said Dr. Rouhana.

Getting up and taking breaks is important too, not only for your body, but for your mind.

"Stay strong, not just physically but mentally. Obviously one affects the other," said Dr. Rouhana.

Doctors say basic exercise can also help out with posture and back pain.

So once you clock out, getting a quick workout in can help you too.