Chenango County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department gave an update regarding coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

The health department has reported an increase of two positive coronavirus cases since Friday. On Friday, the health department reported 82 positive cases, while on Saturday, they reported 84.

They also say the number of individuals in mandatory and precautionary quarantine has increased. The health department says, to date, there are 97 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 18 in precautionary quarantine.

The health department says three individuals passed away, there are 59 recoveries and the county has performed a total of 550 tests.

