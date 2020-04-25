Delaware County sees one additional COVID-19 case

DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Delaware County released updated coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

Delaware County reports one additional confirmed case, bringing the total to 68. They also say there are an additional 39 individuals in mandatory quarantine and one in precautionary quarantine.

County officials also say that of the 68 confirmed cases, 10 of them have been transferred outside the county. Of the 58 cases in the county, they say two individuals are in the hospital, 16 are quarantined in their homes, 36 have fully recovered and four have passed away.

The county reports they have administered 659 tests to date. Of those tests, they say 567 results are negative and 20 are pending.

