Former Broome County District Attorney talks involvement in CBS’ 48 Hours episode on Haley Anderson’s murder

(WBNG) -- Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell spoke Saturday on his participation in CBS' 48 Hours episode on the murder of Haley Anderson.

Anderson was a Binghamton University student killed in March 2018.

Fellow Binghamton University student Orlando Tercero was found guilty in her murder.

"Just seeing the sneak peak that they put out convinced me that everything I did was worth it," Cornwell said about the episode. "I think it'll be emotional for anyone who is watching it."

Cornwell was Broome County's district attorney at the time, and told 12 News he spent two years on the case and trial, fighting for justice for Haley and her loved ones.

"I wanted to fight for Haley and her family and all of the Binghamton University students," Cornwell said. "I promised them that I would do everything I could."

Cornwell said he was only going to participate in the piece if the Anderson family was comfortable doing it. So, when everyone agreed to be a part of it, he knew this was big opportunity.

"It was important to document that story because the family wanted to do that and I was just glad to be part of it," Cornwell said.

With Tercero tried in a Nicaraguan court outside of Cornwell's jurisdiction, he explained there was a bit of frustration.

"Hardest thing you can do as an attorney, or a D-A or a prosecutor is to watch somebody try your case," he said.

He said his role quickly became the "second chair," in charge of assisting the Nicaraguan courts in any way he could.

After Tercero was found guilty in Anderson's murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison, Cornwell said, "[It was] a big weight was lifted off my shoulders to tell you the truth," continuing, "My job was to fight for and protect families of Broome County."

But now that the trial, case and piece are over, Cornwell knows there's work to be done.

"It was a way to expose domestic violence relationships in college," Cornwell said. "I want to raise awareness about domestic violence, hopefully use it to educate and teach people how to get help, if there is a way to get help, do it. I just hope people understand the purpose of this was for the right reasons."

The CBS 48 Hours episode on the murder of Haley Anderson airs Saturday April 25 at 10 p.m.