Governor Cuomo expands diagnostic testing criteria

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he will issue an executive order allowing pharmacists to conduct diagnostic testing for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Governor Cuomo said this executive order will allow more than 5,000 pharmacies across the state to test individuals for the virus. Cuomo also said the physical test will be administered at the pharmacy, but will be sent to a lab for results.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the state is expanding diagnostic testing guidelines to include more frontline workers. He said this will now include health care workers and essential workers, even if they are asymptomatic.

Additionally, Cuomo announced the state is continuing to administer antibody tests to health care workers, now including at four hospitals in New York City. He said the antibody testing will be conducted at Bellevue Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital Center, Montefiore Medical Center and SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

Cuomo said the state will conduct antibody tests for MTA employees, transit workers, New York State Police and the New York City Police Department.