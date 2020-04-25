Islamic Association of the Southern Tier provides virtual resources as Ramadan begins

(WBNG) -- With Ramadan beginning Thursday evening, the Islamic Association of the Southern Tier is taking steps to make sure everyone can celebrate despite the COVID-19 Crisis.

Leader Imam Anas Shaikh tells 12 News while the Mosque itself is closed they are still offering a daily prayer that is live-streamed online as well as multiple online classes each day for the entire thirty days.

Imam Anas told 12 News that for many of his members, prayer is a daily part of life and he is determined to make sure they can have that sense of normalcy both during Ramadan and after.

"I think it's important for all synagogues, churches and mosques to step up their game and continue to have services as much as they can even if they have to go virtual, make the best of the situation," he said.

Imam Anas also tells 12 News that the Mosque is offering several other services for members during the COVID-19 pandemic, including virtual Sunday school classes as well as outreach to members who are in need.

You can find a complete list of those services by clicking here.