Man charged in connection to two robberies in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Oneonta Police Department says a person has been charged in connection to two robberies that occurred on Friday.

The police department says 41-year-old Brian Ruple of Oneonta was charged with one count of robbery in the first degree, a class B felony and attempted robbery in the first degree, a class C felony.

Police officials say both charges are concerning reported robberies that occurred at the Quickway Convenience Store at 65 Chestnut St. and Taylors Gas Station, 472 Main St. Both locations in Oneonta.

The Oneonta Police Department says the investigation was conducted by their detective unit in addition to the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The police department says Ruple was held at the Oneonta Police Department until his arraignment.