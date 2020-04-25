Play safe! Golf course following COVID-19 rules to keep players healthy

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- As some golf courses across the state are re-opening, one local is making sure your day on the fairway is done the right way.

Jonathan Bump is the general manager for The Links at Hiawatha Landing Golf Course in Apalachin and has instituted policies to keep golfers safe.

Governor Cuomo's re-opening of courses was based on course management enforcing social distancing efforts, and no employees can work unless part of essential services such as grounds maintenance.

Bump says The Links is only allowing members to walk the course, part of Cuomo's decision, and has instituted 12-minute intervals between tee times for players to help spread golfers throughout the course.

"We view what we have, and golf in general, and certainly here at the Links as a very safe environment," Bump said.

Bump told 12 News the course has already opened on three separate occasions due to COVID-19's impact on non-essential services.

The general manager believes the property's 200-acre land gives people enough space to practice safe habits while playing a round of golf.