Police respond to multiple reports of shots fired in Elmira

(WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots early Saturday morning.

The police department says that officers responded at around 1:05 a.m. and arrived on the scene of the 600 block of Sullivan St. Police officials say upon arriving at the scene, a man was running from the area towards the river.

They say officers chased the man and took him into custody. The police department says the man was identified as a 27-year-old Elmira resident. They also say the man was interviewed and released.

The police department says they found a mix of live small arms ammunition and shell casings in front of a residence. Police officials say several individuals were interviewed and had no knowledge of the shooting.

Additionally, the police department says officers found evidence of a house party. They say it is believed an argument got physical, resulting in shots being fired.

The Police department says no arrests were made, no weapons were recovered and there were no reported injuries or damage.

Elmira police officials say the New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit assisted with the investigation. They also say this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident should call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.