SUNY Broome holds annual open house with a COVID-19 twist

(WBNG) -- With the fall semester fast approaching, SUNY Broome's Interim Director of Admissions Maja Szostak wants you to imagine trying to show prospective college students why your school is the one they should choose without them ever setting foot on campus.

"In a traditional setting we show off the campus, we go to different divisional buildings, and we show off our housing," she said. "Students can't come to the campus right now, so we can't show off everything we have available."

The solution she says was to have the colleges first-ever virtual open house. Prospective students were invited to a Zoom panel where they were able to send in questions to various faculty and staff members.

"I know that students are very concerned about what's happening in the fall semester, 'will my classes be online or are they going to be in person?'" she said. "We're trying to have those very honest conversations about how things might go, how we might be able to help students during that time, and also just providing students with more information about the support services we do have."

She says while panelists answered some of the usual questions like those about dorms or on-campus food options, they also leaned more heavily on introducing students to online services than in previous years.

"Whether it be training on Blackboard where most of our online classes are being held or counseling services, transfer services that have now all moved online," she said.

As for whether fall classes will be online or in person, she says it's too early to tell, but the college will be turning to federal, state, and local officials for guidance when the time comes to making a call.

"We're taking guidance like everyone else from officials, from the SUNY department, and just rolling with it as we go along, we're taking it one day at a time," she said.

Szostak also tells 12 News that the school plans to hold more virtual panels for prospective students throughout the spring and summer.