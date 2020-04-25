Taylor Garbage provides unique birthday experience

VESTAL (WBNG) - On Saturday, Connor Hunsinger celebrated his sixth birthday. His mom Suzanne didn't want her son's birthday to be ruined by the coronavirus, so she made a call to get one of his favorite things, garbage trucks.

"Every Tuesday morning he will look right out the window for the side-loader garbage truck and he's just thrilled to see it every day," said Suzanne Hunsinger.

Suzanne called Taylor Garbage and the company made sure to honor the request.

"We couldn't pass up this opportunity to make a 6-year-old's birthday extra special," said Dave McPeek.

Multiple Taylor Garbage trucks passed by Connor's house. Employees honked their horns and waved to the now six-year-old who was in awe by the whole experience.

"All the drivers signed the sign with their truck number it worked out great," said McPeek.

"This is definitely the most memorable birthday I think he will ever have by far," said Suzanne.

