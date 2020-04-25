Tioga County sees 6th COVID-19 death

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Legislative Office gave an update regarding coronavirus numbers on Saturday, including one additional death since the previous report.

County officials say there are 90 confirmed cases to date, which brings the total up by one from Friday. They also say there are 80 individuals in mandatory quarantine, which is a decrease from the previous report.

County officials say there is one individual in precautionary quarantine, as well as two pending tests. The county also reports one additional recovery and death.

