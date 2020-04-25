Weekend ends on a soggy note, some wet snow likely Sunday night

Tonight: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated showers after midnight. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, Low: 42 (39-45)

Sunday: Cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph, High: 46 (44-49)

Sunday night: Cloudy with a 90% chance of rain, mixing with wet snow late, especially at higher elevations above 1,600 feet. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, Low: 33 (31-36)

Forecast Discussion

Well folks, buckle in with some rain gear handy because it's going to be a soggy end of April. First things first though, we should enjoy the nice day we have going on right now. Temperatures have warmed up nicely into the upper 50's and lower 60's with some sunshine arriving this afternoon. Quiet conditions will continue into the early overnight, but clouds will be quickly returning with the next storm system arriving from the Ohio River Valley. The first wave of isolated showers will arrive after midnight, turning to more widespread rainfall by sunrise Sunday. Overnight lows will stay a little warmer tonight thanks to these showers, mainly lower 40's.

The weekend will end on a soggy note, as rain continues all day Sunday with the slow moving low gradually transitioning to the coast. We'll stay on the cooler side in the 40's with the clouds and rain around tomorrow, along with east-northeast winds locking in some additional cooler air. As we head into Sunday night, this cooler air combined with likely dynamical cooling from the storm as it turns coastal, will lead to wet snowfall occurring. Compared to yesterday's forecast, not much has changed in terms of timing and what's expected. Wet snow will mainly fall overnight Sunday into Monday morning, with the heaviest batch likely after midnight. Valley locations may see an inch of accumulations on elevated surfaces, but that's about it. Higher elevations, especially above 1,600 feet, could get a quick 1-3” by morning, but this should quickly melt Monday.

Speaking of Monday, that is one change to the forecast. We're likely going to see continued wrap-around rain and snow showers as the low moves very slowly to the northeast. All of this finally wraps up into Tuesday, when we'll have the only completely dry day in the coming week, with highs returning back to the 50's.

Another storm system cranks up and arrives late Wednesday, once again moving at a very slow pace. This means steady rain Thursday, then lingering showers both Friday and Saturday. With all of this rain expected, we'll be watching river levels throughout the week in case issues arise. The one good thing with this storm is that it will pull in plenty of warm air, so temperatures are actually going to stay at or slightly above average to end the week.