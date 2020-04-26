CCE educator wants you to consider composting

(WBNG) -- Josh Enderle, a recycling and composting educator for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, wants you to compost.

"The benefit of composting: think of it as nature's way of recycling. What we're recycling here is the nutrients," Enderle said.

Usually, the CCE and Enderle teach in-person compost courses to people. But with COVID-19, the instruction has moved online.

The CCE posted a video on their website the other day, as Enderle talked through elements of composting, such as tips, dimensions for bins, and other elements.

"This video was more of a basic overview of just introducing compost to people that might not have heard of composting before," Enderle said.

Composting is the breaking down of organic materials to help improve the environment around us.

Enderle explains that by composting food waste, nutrients return into the soil, which can help enrich gardens and lawns.

The CCE educator has been composting for a year, using a worm bin to dispose of his food waste.

"I feed my food scraps to [the worms] after putting [the food] in the blender," he said.

Often times, Enderle says, waste foes to landfills, where items are packed together to create more space.

This tight packing leads to the lack of air, which creates methane, a harmful gas that contributes to environmental effects like climate change.

"[It's] like going on vacation: if you have a lot to pack in a small suitcase, you're going to want to like sit on it and zip it up and pack as much as you can in there," Enderle said.

So to combat this, he's asking everyone to think globally and act locally by considering composting.

"Once you start to track and collect and separate your food waste out, you can start to better understand what your wasting," Enderle said.

For more information and resources about composting tips or how you can start, click here.