Chenango County significantly increases number of tests performed

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department released an update on the coronavirus, including a significant increase in the number of tests performed on Sunday.

The health department has reported 91 confirmed cases, which brings the total up by seven from Saturday's report. They have also reported one additional hospitalization, bringing the total to six.

Additionally, the health department reported a significant increase in the number of tests administered. They reported 694 total tests performed, which brings the total up by 144 from the previous report.

While the county has seen some increases in their numbers, the number of deaths has remained the same at three. The health department says there have been two more recoveries, bringing the total to 61.

