COVID-19: Otsego County reports 4 additional recoveries

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department gave an update regarding the coronavirus on Sunday.

The health department has confirmed one additional case since Friday, bringing the total to 58 cases in the county. They have also reported four new recoveries from the virus, bringing the total to 45.

The health department says the number of deaths and hospitalizations has remained the same since Friday at four and three respectively. They also say the number of individuals in mandatory and precautionary quarantine has dropped from 23 to 15 since the previous report.

The county health department reports 209 individuals released from quarantine to date.

Go to the CDC website or the Otsego County Health Department's website for more information.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.