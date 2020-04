ONEONTA (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash on I-88 in Oneonta late Sunday night.

According to 511 NY, the crash happened around 10 p.m. and caused injuries as well as the left lane to be closed to traffic.

The crash happened between exits 13 and 14.

Dispatchers could not comment to 12 News on how many people were injured or what the cause of the crash was.

