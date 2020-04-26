Out of the Darkness: Binghamton University Students hold virtual suicide prevention walk

(WBNG) -- Students at Binghamton University were determined to hold their annual Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk despite COVID-19 restrictions.

In any other year, organizers say participants would gather at the university for a ceremony followed by a walk around the campus to raise money and awareness about suicide prevention.

This year however, participants held the ceremony over zoom and then shared videos of themselves walking individually while making sure to follow social distancing guidelines.

Participant and organizer Mar Santos says due to the stress and isolation that can come with the COVID-19 pandemic, coming together to discuss mental health is more important right now than ever.

"It's easy sometimes to invalidate your own experiences so when you have someone there to validate you and say it's okay I hear you and it's okay I know you're struggling right now, that can make a huge difference," she said.

Organizers say despite this years challenges plans are already in place to hold the walk next year.