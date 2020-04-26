Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave a statewide update on the coronavirus on Sunday.

The health department has reported an additional 1,116 cases, bringing the statewide total to 41,165. They also say there have been 1,550 deaths, bringing the total up by 13 from Saturday's report.

The state health department says, to date, 157,428 individuals have tested negative. They have provided an age breakdown of the individuals who tested positive. The breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12

1% are aged 13-18

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older

The health department says that of the individuals hospitalized, most of them are aged 65 or older. They also say most of the deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or older. The health department reports no pediatric deaths to date.

Additionally, Pennsylvania health officials provide an update with numbers regarding positive cases among residents and employees in nursing homes and personal care facilities.

They say there are 6,813 positive cases among residents in nursing and personal care homes, and 822 cases among employees. From those numbers, there are 7,635 total cases at 431 different facilities in 40 counties.

The health department also says out of the statewide total number of deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

