Rainfall continues into Monday, wet snow mixes in tonight as well

Tonight: Cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. Wet snow mixes in, especially at higher elevations above 1,600 feet. Minor accumulations possible at higher elevations. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, Low: 34 (29-36)

Monday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, tapering through the day. Some wet snow could mix in during the AM, especially at higher elevations east of I-81. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph, High: 44 (40-46)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of early showers, ending before midnight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (31-38)

Forecast Discussion

It is just plain nasty out there on this Sunday with the chilly temperatures and cold rain falling. Showers took a little extra time getting here, not arriving until just after sunrise this morning. Since then, they've turned over to a steady to heavy rain across the entire viewing area this afternoon. Temperatures have also been falling steadily since last night, from the lower 50's to now the upper 30's. This cooling will continue as the center of this storm system completes its transition to the coast. We've already seen a bit of wet snowfall mix in at higher elevations, but everyone is likely to see this occur once the sun sets. We're still expecting less than an inch on elevated surfaces in the valleys, and likely 1-3” of snow accumulation in the higher elevations, especially above 1,600 feet, by morning. None of this snow is expected to stick on the roadways given warm enough road temperatures, so this snow shouldn't cause any issues.

By tomorrow morning, this slow moving coastal low will be starting to pull away, but we'll still be left with wrap around precipitation. This will mainly be in the form of rain, but some wet snow is possible through the morning, still mainly at higher elevations and mostly in areas east of I-81. Chilly temperatures are expected once again as well. Showers end and skies attempt to clear some on Monday night. Tuesday is the only day in the forecast that's expected to be completely dry, with temperatures rebounding into the middle and upper 50's.

Another slow moving low slides over the region and is going to keep us very soggy into next weekend. We'll be watching this system carefully, because combined with the rain we're getting right now, this could potentially cause some minor issues with rivers and streams. We're looking at scattered showers returning late Wednesday, building to a steady rain by Thursday. The rainfall will remain steady into Friday, before finally tapering down some. Though this system will finally be gone next weekend, lingering showers are still not out of the question. One good note is that temperatures should be back closer to seasonal averages during this time frame.