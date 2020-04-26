Southern Tier Heart Walk raises over $300,000

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Sunday, for the first time, the Southern Tier Heart Walk was held virtually.

"It was fun but a little different," said participant, Karla Stento-Debrino.

Karla Stento-Debrino has walked previously and is a three-year stroke survivor.

"We are all a work in progress, and we walk for those who aren't here anymore," said Stento-Debrino.

Stento-Debrino said she wasn't going to let the coronavirus stop her from helping a cause that has impacted her everyday life.

"I had to learn how to walk and talk and pretty much learn how to do everything all over again, and I have learned how to do that. But I am still a work in progress."

Stento-Debrino said the biggest message from today's walk is, "you just have to keep positive because you are not alone."

Amy Skiba, is the director of the Southern Tier Heart Walk and she said the event went as well as they could have hoped.

"We had almost 900 people respond to the Facebook event page, so we were super happy with the turnout," said Skiba.

The walk raised $366,000 before they've even counted what was raised on Sunday.

"It's very rare you find someone who hasn't been affected by this, so I think that is why we have such wonderful support."

A pandemic or a little rain couldn't prevent Stento-Debrino and all the other participants from supporting a good cause.

