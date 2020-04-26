Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:33 PM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 6

inches, mainly above 1500 feet elevation.

* WHERE…Otsego and Delaware counties. Higher elevations in the

eastern portions of these counties will be most impacted.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at highest

elevations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast winds gusting to 25 mph, along

with weight of wet snow on trees, could lead to scattered power

outages at higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&