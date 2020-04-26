Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:33 PM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:33 PM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 6
inches, mainly above 1500 feet elevation.
* WHERE…Otsego and Delaware counties. Higher elevations in the
eastern portions of these counties will be most impacted.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at highest
elevations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast winds gusting to 25 mph, along
with weight of wet snow on trees, could lead to scattered power
outages at higher elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
