Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:33 PM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 6
inches, mainly above 1500 feet elevation.

* WHERE…Otsego and Delaware counties. Higher elevations in the
eastern portions of these counties will be most impacted.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at highest
elevations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northeast winds gusting to 25 mph, along
with weight of wet snow on trees, could lead to scattered power
outages at higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

