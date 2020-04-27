A dreary day

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. .10-.25” 60% High 44 (42-46) Wind N 10-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind NW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind W 3-8 mph

The low that gave us mixed precipitation will be moving eastward. Rain will taper to showers through the day. Some good news, temperatures will be on the rise. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

Tuesday looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Clouds will increase Tuesday night in advance of the next low.

This low will put rain/showers in the forecast Wednesday and for the next few days. The good news, even though we'll have a damp forecast later in the week, temperatures will be seasonable with 50s and 60s.

