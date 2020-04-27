Berkshire Farm Center in need of foster homes

(WBNG) -- The Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth has been around for over one hundred years and serves over two thousand families every day.

The organization is all over the state of New York and provides services such as foster care and prevention programs throughout all of the county. They are always looking for short or long term Foster Homes for children, as there are never enough for the amount of youth who need a home.

Children's expenses are covered by the county so there is no additional financial burden on the family by taking the youth in.

Intensive training is necessary for foster parents before taking in a child. The training can be done online at home while in quarantine. For more information, visit their website or call 607-772-3123