Broome County sees 109 active cases of COVID-19, down from Friday

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gives update on the coronavirus (April 27)

Broome County April 27 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced two more deaths from the coronavirus in Broome County Monday.

Both victims were female's in their 80s.

There are 109 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 19 people have died from the virus. 134 people have recovered.

Garnar made a point to announce the number of active cases in Broome County is down.

On April 24, the number of active cases in Broome County was 134.

Additionally, Garnar says the county is ready to begin the reopening of the economy.

He says a reopening will "not happen overnight" but its possible for the county to open gradually.