Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties coronavirus update (April 27)

(WBNG) -- The following is updated coronavirus information from Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties on April 27.

The information released varies per county:

Tioga County:

94 confirmed cases

Six deaths

29 recoveries

74 people are in mandatory quarantine

One person is in precautionary quarantine

Chenango County:

93 confirmed cases

Three deaths

97 people are in mandatory quarantine

18 people are in precautionary quarantine

Delaware County: