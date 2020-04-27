Court tosses NY case that could have expanded gun rights

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is sidestepping a major decision on gun rights in a dispute over New York City's former ban on transporting guns.

The justices ruled Monday that there's nothing left for them to decide now that the city has eased restrictions on taking licensed, locked and unloaded guns outside the city limits and a new state law prevents New York from reviving the ban.

The court once seemed poised to use the case to expand gun rights nationwide.

But other guns cases remain in the high-court's pipeline and the justices could decide to hear one or more of those next term.