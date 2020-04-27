Cuomo: Upstate N.Y. food banks see surge in demand for food

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Upstate New York food banks have seen a 40 to 60 percent increase for demand.

Cuomo says the state is working to provide funding to food banks throughout the state since many fundraisers have been shut down over virus concerns.

Additionally, Cuomo says state government is partnering dairy farmers, including Chobani, to ensure excess milk goes to food banks and others who need it.

Cuomo also announced preliminary results from statewide antibody testing suggests 14.9 percent of New Yorkers is positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

The results come from a testing sample of around 7,500.