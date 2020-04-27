Domestic violence reports up across New York as local, state partners try new tactics

(WBNG)-- Domestic violence is on the rise across New York, but there's new technology in place to help break the cycle.

New York State reports domestic violence is up thirty percent in April as compared to the same time last year. While local advocacy groups say they haven't noticed as big as a trend locally, they do expect reports to rise once the shelter in place order is lifted.

Advocates say a new state texing and internet hotline will be a tremendous resource for people trapped with their abusers during this time.

"If we have a victim in the house with an abuser, they often can't reach out for help because the abuser is right there, kind ofmonitoring what they're doing," said Nicole Barren, the executive director of RISE-NY, a domestic violence shelter in Endicott. "If they have some sort of secure system like a chat or online service, they can do so more secretively."

The state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence has created a new hotline, accessible by texting and by online, so victims can reach out without their abusers knowing.

If you would like to text, the number is 844-997-2121, and you can click here to access their online services.

For more information on RISE, their shelter, or other local resources, click here.