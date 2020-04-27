Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Broome County

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Broome CountyNew
(WBNG) -- Governor Announced Cuomo announced the state will start conducting drive-thru testing in Broome County this week.
Cuomo says people will not be able to just show up at a drive-thru testing center, but rather, they have to make an appointment.
To make an appointment call the COVID Hotline Phone Number at 1-888-364-3065.
Further details, such as locations, were not announced.
Erie, Monroe, Niagra and Oneida counties will also open up drive thru coronavirus testing locations.